MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.