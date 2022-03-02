MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,661 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,024,000 after buying an additional 1,458,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,968,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,705,000 after buying an additional 4,459,537 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

