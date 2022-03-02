Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.32.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)
