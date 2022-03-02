Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

