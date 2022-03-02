Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 2,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.83.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NERV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
