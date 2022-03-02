Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 2,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NERV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.