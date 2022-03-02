MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,298.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $111.32 million and $180,298.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $10.29 or 0.00023189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00224857 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000091 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,821,227 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.