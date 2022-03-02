Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171,386 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.