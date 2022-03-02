Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

