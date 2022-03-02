Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 475.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 89,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.