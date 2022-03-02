Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHAA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 662,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 462,791 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 16.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 725,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 38.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

