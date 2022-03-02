Millennium Management LLC Buys 245,400 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 258,939 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

