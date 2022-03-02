Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.28. 1,506,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

