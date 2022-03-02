Michael Marberry Purchases 713 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) Director Michael Marberry purchased 713 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $24,762.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

