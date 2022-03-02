MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $743,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.