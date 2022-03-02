MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $$8.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. MGM China has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
About MGM China (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.