MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $$8.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. MGM China has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

About MGM China (Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

