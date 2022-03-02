Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 115,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.