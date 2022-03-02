Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 9,460 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 968,370 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363,760 shares during the period.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

