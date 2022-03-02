Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,347 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,151,000 after acquiring an additional 273,529 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,682,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

