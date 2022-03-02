Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,445 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

