Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 236 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 15.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 332,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

