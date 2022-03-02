Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 15,221 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. MFA Financial’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

