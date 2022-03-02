Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

