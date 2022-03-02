Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.22

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 22349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Barclays PLC increased its position in Methanex by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Methanex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Methanex by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

