Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $207.25. 593,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,401,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.22 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

