Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.