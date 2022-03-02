Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.55. 93,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.