Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercialys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.
Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).
