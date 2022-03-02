Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercialys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Mercialys alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.