Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $557.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.29.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

