Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,217. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

