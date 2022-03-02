Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.