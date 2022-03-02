Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.