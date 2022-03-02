Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,336,999,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

