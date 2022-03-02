Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. 4,543,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,608. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

