Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of MED opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $166.27 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medifast by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $7,627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Medifast by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

