MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.