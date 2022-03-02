McAdam LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.47. 17,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

