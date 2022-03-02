McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 9,915 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,591,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $356,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.60.

NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 241,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,649,875. Lucid Group Inc has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.56.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

