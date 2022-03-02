McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 2,760 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. 45,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,490. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

