Marshall Wace LLP Sells 724 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

