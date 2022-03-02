Marshall Wace LLP Sells 62,335 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,335 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

