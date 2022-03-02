Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $10,292,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,501. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.