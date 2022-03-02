Marshall Wace LLP Invests $679,000 in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZUL opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

