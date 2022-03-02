Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 71,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWAC. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
KWAC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.
