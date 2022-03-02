Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $8,586,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

