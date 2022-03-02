Marqeta (MQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MQ opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $84,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $9,059,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 401,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

