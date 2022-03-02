Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.79 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $41.27 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.62 or 0.06586481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,232.75 or 0.99786504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

