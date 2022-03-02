Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Decreased by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 2.8% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $27.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,254.38. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,240.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,085.00 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.