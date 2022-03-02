Mark H. Kleinman Sells 7,745 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PXD opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $242.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.