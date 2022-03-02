Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

