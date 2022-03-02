Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 221,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,994,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

