Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 411,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,091. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 4.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

