Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 411,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669,091. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

