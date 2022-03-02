Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 411,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669,091. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.